50 years in filesystems

Writing data to disk – how hard can it be, and what have we learned in the last 5 decades?

Kristian Köhntopp

Writing data to disk, how hard can it be? File systems are a special topic, because when you make a mistake, somebody is losing data and rollback ain't gonna fix it.
We have had innovations in filesystems roughly in intervals of a decade for the last 50 years. What have we learned, what has changed due to changes in technology, and where are we now?

A tour of the V7 Unix file system, BSD FFS, SGI XFS, LFS and ZFS, and some remarks on modern environments. A technical tour of how we store data in Unix.

Licensed to the public under http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0

