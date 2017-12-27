  1. browse
  2. congress
  3. 2017
  4. event

Uncovering British spies’ web of sockpuppet social media personas

Mustafa Al-Bassam

The Joint Threat Research Intelligence Group (JTRIG), a unit in one of Britain’s intelligence agencies, is tasked with creating sockpuppet accounts and fake content on social media, in order to use "dirty tricks" to "destroy, deny, degrade [and] disrupt" enemies by "discrediting" them. In this talk, we reveal some of that content, in relation to infiltrating activists groups around the world, including during the Arab spring and Iranian revolution.

Related

hacking disaster
Watching the changing Earth
Pointing Fingers at 'The Media'
Die fabelhafte Welt des Mobilebankings
Inside Intel Management Engine
Eröffnung: tuwat
Internet of Fails
Gamified Control?
The Ultimate Apollo Guidance Computer Talk
Dude, you broke the Future!

Download

Video

These files contain multiple languages.

This Talk was translated into multiple languages. The files available for download contain all languages as separate audio-tracks. Most desktop video players allow you to choose between them.

Please look for "audio tracks" in your desktop video player.

Audio

    Download mp3
    28 MB
    Download opus
    18 MB

    Slides

    Download mp4
    37 MB
    Download mp4
    132 MB

    Subtitles

    Help us to subtitle this talk!

    Embed

    Share:

    Tags