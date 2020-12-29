  1. browse
  2. conferences
  3. rc3
  4. event
conference logo

CIA vs. Wikileaks

Intimiditation surveillance and other tactics observed and experienced

andy

Playlists: 'rc3' videos starting here / audio

In this talk, I aim to report and show a collection of observations, physical, visual and other evidence of the last years incidents that strongly indicate a context of the US Central Intelligence Agency and/or potentially other entities of the US Government actions against Wikileaks and surrounding persons and organisations.

While the area of technical surveillance, SIGINT/COMINT and related Organizations and Methods have been more or less well understood in the hacker scene, the tactics and methods experienced and discussed in this talk are of a different type: For the moment, I would call it "initimidation surveillance" as it lacks the aspect of "covert" type of actions.

On the last Chaos Communication Congress, I have analysed the technical aspects of the surveillance in and surrounding the ecuadorian embassy where Julian Assange stayed; this talk shows what happened to other people - friends of Assange, supporters of Wikileaks etc - not only in England, but also in other countries / other parts of the world.

The idea is to not only show the scope of activities but also to contribute to a better understanding of these tactics, that might be applied also in completely different political environments where governments act in extralegal ways against activities they dislike, although they that are not a crime or easily criminalized.

Download

Video

These files contain multiple languages.

This Talk was translated into multiple languages. The files available for download contain all languages as separate audio-tracks. Most desktop video players allow you to choose between them.

Please look for "audio tracks" in your desktop video player.

Subtitles

Help us to subtitle this talk!

Audio

Download mp3
eng 53 MB
Download opus
eng 37 MB

Embed

Share:

Tags