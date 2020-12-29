CIA vs. Wikileaks

In this talk, I aim to report and show a collection of observations, physical, visual and other evidence of the last years incidents that strongly indicate a context of the US Central Intelligence Agency and/or potentially other entities of the US Government actions against Wikileaks and surrounding persons and organisations.
While the area of technical surveillance, SIGINT/COMINT and related Organizations and Methods have been more or less well understood in the hacker scene, the tactics and methods experienced and discussed in this talk are of a different type: For the moment, I would call it "initimidation surveillance" as it lacks the aspect of "covert" type of actions.
On the last Chaos Communication Congress, I have analysed the technical aspects of the surveillance in and surrounding the ecuadorian embassy where Julian Assange stayed; this talk shows what happened to other people - friends of Assange, supporters of Wikileaks etc - not only in England, but also in other countries / other parts of the world.
The idea is to not only show the scope of activities but also to contribute to a better understanding of these tactics, that might be applied also in completely different political environments where governments act in extralegal ways against activities they dislike, although they that are not a crime or easily criminalized.
This Talk was translated into multiple languages. The files available for download contain all languages as separate audio-tracks. Most desktop video players allow you to choose between them.
Please look for "audio tracks" in your desktop video player.